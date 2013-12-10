* Stocks down for fourth session in row * Shilling regains some ground, still ends weaker (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa and Richard Lough NAIROBI, Dec 10 Kenya's shilling slipped on Tuesday due to corporate demand for dollars before the Christmas break, although dollar inflows from tea sales lifted it off its lows late in the day, while Nairobi shares slipped for the fourth session. The shilling shrugged off an unexpected cut by the World Bank in its 2013 and 2014 growth forecasts for Kenya, with traders saying interest rates and the current account were stronger drivers for the local currency in the short term. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 86.50/86.60, after weakening to 86.80/90 earlier on Tuesday. Support for the shilling was seen at 87, traders said. "We saw tea flows coming in late evening. Not much movement though," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at KCB Bank Group, adding that movement was limited because of a national holiday on Thursday and Friday. "The market is in a holiday mood." Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 86.70-87.00 range during Wednesday's session. The shilling had eased due to corporate demand for dollars before the year-end holidays as well as heavy shilling liquidity. The central bank mopped up on Tuesday 4 billion shillings at a weighted average rate of 7.625 percent, above the 1 billion it had sought to mop up using repurchase agreements. Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank, said firms were bringing forward their usual end-month demand for the U.S. currency before the Christmas holiday. The World Bank cut its growth forecast for Kenya for 2013 and 2014 to around 5 percent, citing low levels of government spending and high interest rates charged by commercial banks. "The central bank will have to react to these numbers," said Nazir. "We need interest rates to come down so that growth can pick up." "If interest rates do come down, then we'll see the shilling weaken further. But that should not be the primary concern of the central bank," he added. Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered bank, said that the World Bank's data looked premature and she doubted it would put pressure on the central bank to cut rates. The central bank held its lending rate at 8.50 percent in November, saying inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium-term target of 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down 25.68 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 4,943.64 points, in what brokers said was continued profit-taking by investors cashing in on recent gains. Safaricom, usually the most heavily traded stock on the exchange, fell 1.4 percent to end at 10.20 shillings. Kenya Commercial Bank closed 0.6 percent lower at 44.50 shillings a share. "We are seeing a lot of foreign investors selling, particularly on those blue-chip counters, which they ordinarily hold more of, and demand is not as strong as it was the prior weeks," said Ian Gachichio, analyst at Kestrel Capital. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.07 billion shillings were traded, up from 925 million shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)