NAIROBI, Dec 27 The Kenyan shilling was flat on Friday as volumes remained slim ahead of the New Year holidays. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.90/86.00 to the dollar at 0915 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday, the last day the Kenyan markets were open. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which had injected liquidity into the markets during the last two trading sessions, said it would not intervene on Friday as the market was square. "Activity is pretty low and volumes subdued compared to previous weeks because of the holiday. We expect little movement and no drastic changes today," said Eric Gathecha, trader at I&M Bank. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)