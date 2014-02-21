* Shilling closes weaker on position-squaring * Main share index closes higher for second say (Adds bonds, stocks, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Feb 21 The Kenyan shilling eased on Friday as banks covered their short dollar positions, while shares closed higher for a second straight session. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the dollar at 86.15/25 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 86.00/10. The shilling gained earlier this week, helped by dollar inflows from the tea sector, investors buying a government bond and tighter shilling liquidity due to local firms making tax payments. "It's weakened a little bit towards the end of trading. I think that's largely due to some position squaring by some banks that might have been sitting a little short," Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa, said. Mutuku said that the shilling also weakened due to offshore investors who did not manage to buy a 15-year Treasury bond that was auctioned on Wednesday and were buying back dollars. "We will probably see a bit more weakening as end month demand kicks in. But nothing drastic. I think tea will continue to keep it in check along with NGO (non-governmental organisation) flows." Market participants forecast the shilling, which is up 0.6 percent against the U.S. currency so far this year, would trade in the 85.70 to 86.50 range in the run-up to March. "There is little expected today to shake up things too much thus we can expect more of the same ranges to hold," Commercial Bank of Africa said in its daily market report. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed up 29.56 points, or 0.6 percent at close at 4,836.25 points. Powering it higher was Mumias Sugar, which on Thursday posted a narrower half-year loss for the period ended December. "It's been a lot of speculative interest. (Mumias') losses narrowed when they reported yesterday. Even though we still remain cautious. But investors have been upbeat on the back of those numbers," Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said. Mumias closed up 1.7 percent at 3.05 shillings a share after jumping 5 percent to 3.15 shillings during the session. Also closing higher was Uchumi Supermarkets, with investors buying in anticipation of improved first half earnings results, due anytime now. "For Uchumi I guess it's a bit of speculative activity ahead of the first half numbers. But there is also expectations of details of a rights issue which has been delayed for quite a while," Musau said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 600.2 million shillings were traded, down from 892.2 million shillings ($10.37 million) traded on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)