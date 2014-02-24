* Growing dollar demand puts pressure on shilling * EABL shares surge 8 percent in correction (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Feb 24 The Kenyan shilling weakened modestly on Monday, reflecting demand for dollars that usually rises at the end of the month, while East African Breweries (EABL) lifted shares. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.25/35, slightly weaker than Friday's closing rate of 86.15/25. "We are seeing people picking (dollars) ahead of the close of the month. This is just the usual end-of-the-month demand," Bank of Africa Kenya's head of corporate trading Peter Mutuku said. Importers such as energy firms normally seek dollars at the end of the month as they stock up for the next month or settle outstanding payments to suppliers. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched up by a quarter of a percentage point to close at 4,848.71 points. Shares in EABL led the gains, jumping 8 percent to close at 264 shillings each, as it corrected from recent weakness. "The share had been declining in the past two weeks so maybe it attracted a new set of investors at a lower price than it was trading before," said Maureen Kirigwa, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. Shares in bank heavyweights Equity and KCB could be the main focus for investors this week, before they reveal full-year results on Thursday and Friday, she said. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings were traded, twice the value of the bonds traded in Friday's session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Alison Williams)