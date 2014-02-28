* Extension of sugar import limits boost Mumias * Corporate demand for dollars tapers off (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Feb 28 Kenya's main share index edged up on Friday, led higher by sugar maker Mumias and banks, while the shilling was barely moved after demand for dollars fizzled out. The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.4 percent to close at 4933.41 points while the all-share index shed 0.06 points to close at 141.05 points. Mumias Sugar jumped 8 percent to close at 3.85 Kenyan shillings ($0.04) a share after regional trade grouping COMESA extended measures to limit sugar exports into Kenyan market by a year, protecting local producers for longer. Shares in NIC Bank rose by 0.8 percent to close at 62.50 shillings each after the lender posted 11 percent growth in last year's pretax profit and said it would issue a bonus share for every 10 held. "People were pleased with the numbers," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities, adding the bonus share issue would boost liquidity in NIC's shares. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 86.20/30, barely moved from the previous day's close of 86.25/35, pointing to lack of corporate demand for dollars. The shilling had been under pressure at the start of the week as importers in the energy and manufacturing sectors stocked up on dollars to meet their end-month obligations. "Interest rates are fairly stable. Liquidity is also good. Most of the fundamentals are holding tight so it is keeping the shilling stable," said a trader with a commercial bank. Year-on-year inflation fell to 6.86 percent in the year to February from 7.21 percent previously, official data showed on Thursday, in line with market expectations and it did not impact the foreign exchange rate. In the debt market, securities worth 1.79 billion shillings were traded, down from a volume of 2.21 billion shillings traded on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alison Williams)