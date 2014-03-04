NAIROBI, March 4 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, with market players expecting the currency to weaken should the central bank surprise the market by cutting its key lending rate. At 0801 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.30/50 to the dollar, from 86.35/45 at Monday's close. The Monetary Policy Committee has held its lending rate at at 8.50 percent at its past four meetings, including at the last one held in January. "I think they will hold rates unchanged. It's already been priced in, they hold rates unchanged, currency doesn't move anywhere; we still stick to the range of 86.10 to 86.60," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. A rate cut would see the shilling easing. "If there is a rate cut, that impact can be immediate. By tomorrow we could see the market moving towards 87," said Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank. "If the decision is a hold, then gradually we will see the dollar going towards 87." Nazir said that the shilling was still under weakening pressure from some dollar demand carried over from the end of February, and from falling overnight interbank lending rates due to increased shilling liquidity in the money markets. The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 7.7604 percent on Monday from 8.4488 percent on Friday. "If they do a (rate) hold, still we could see the shilling weakening because the liquidity in the market is quite good. There is a lot of money in the market," he said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)