* Banking stocks push main share index higher * Central bank's liquidity mop-up cushions shilling (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 10 The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Monday after the central bank's mopping-up of excess liquidity in the money markets relieved some pressure, traders said, while stocks closed higher. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.40/50 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.50/60. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) entered the money market on Monday and mopped up 4 billion shillings using term auction deposits at a weighted average rate of 6.560 percent. It received bids worth 10.35 billion shillings. "Of course CBK action supported the shilling. With the CBK mopping up excess liquidity we have seen the marginal gain," said a senior trader at one commercial bank. Traders said the liquidity in the money market came from maturing government securities. "The shilling is on the back foot due to ample liquidity in the market. Overnight rates have dropped to as low as 5.6 percent, so you can imagine the kind of pressure there is on the shilling," said Nahashon Mungai, trader at KCB Bank Group. "There is also natural dollar demand, so that's also weighing on the shilling. The next level we are targeting is 86.65/75, where we typically see some interbank selling pressure." On the interbank market, the weighted average interbank rate dropped to 5.3407 percent on Friday from 5.6468 percent a day before. Lower overnight lending rates and increased shilling liquidity make it relatively cheaper to hold on to long dollar positions. Last week, the central bank entered the market on three occasions, mopping up a total of 29 billion shillings. The shilling has been flat against the dollar so far this year. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 36.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 4,943.57 points, powered largely by banking stocks on the back of healthy growth in 2013 full-year profits. KCB Bank Group ended the session 0.6 percent higher to close at 45.25 shillings a share, while Barclays Bank closed up 1.5 percent at 16.45 shillings. "They had better than expected full-year results," said Ian Gachichio, research analyst at Kestrel Capital. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.77 billion shillings were traded, compared with Friday's 1.71 billion shillings. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Pravin Char)