* Stocks end lower, dragged down by Uchumi Supermarkets * Shilling ends firmer, helped by NGO selling dollars (Adds markets close, bonds, stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 11 The Kenyan shilling gained a little ground on Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non governmental organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower. At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.30/40 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 86.40/50. "It's slightly stronger. It's just improved flows amid subdued corporate demand. Quite a few NGOs were in the market (selling dollars)," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said. Traders had said the shilling was expected to get support from inflows from tea exports and continuing liquidity mop-ups by the central bank. "Lack of demand (for dollars) at the moment is what is supporting the shilling. Also I think we are seeing the continuing efforts from central bank on mopping up, so these are showing some positive side," Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa, said. "Predominantly it's more demand that has come down considerably, and then we are going into the auction of the tea guys, so we should see tea dollars probably filtering in from the afternoon," he said. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Tuesday stayed out of the market after absorbing 4 billion shillings ($46.22 million) from the money markets on Monday using term auction deposits at a weighted average rate of 6.560 percent. By mopping up liquidity, the bank makes it relatively more costly to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps strengthen the shilling. The weighted average interbank rate on the interbank market dropped to 5.3051 percent on Monday from 5.3407 percent on Friday. "(The shilling) is reacting to the CBK mop-ups. If they continue mopping up, we should see some strengthening," Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation, said. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 27.73 points, or 0.56 percent, lower at 4,915.84 points. Leading the index lower were shares in Uchumi Supermarkets , which closed the session down 2.1 percent at 15.95 shillings a share. The retailer posted a 19-percent drop in pretax profit in its first half, to 106.9 million shillings, hit by a fall in sales which it blamed on rising inflation and negative sentiment after the militant attack at Nairobi's Westgate mall. Stock analysts said they expected the stock to come under more downward pressure. "Going forward people are a bit sceptical because of the pressures they are facing in terms of revenue. People would be looking to enter at a lower price, if there are any strong fundamentals that present themselves in the future," Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.99 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.77 billion shillings on Monday. ($1 = 86.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Louise Ireland)