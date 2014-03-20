* Kenya Airways expected to return to profit * Shilling steady, seen range-bound in days ahead (Recasts with stocks, adds closing prices) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's NSE-20 share index edged up 0.1 percent to close at 4,940.97 points on Thursday as investors bet on a return to profit by national flag carrier Kenya Airways. Equities analysts said investors were taking positions on the airline as it approaches the end of its financial year. The company, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM , posted a loss last year which it blamed on the euro zone debt crisis and insecurity at home. "There is expectation they should post a recovery," said Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "The numbers to March are expected to show a good improvement." Kenya Airways, whose share price closed up 2.9 percent at 12.60 shillings, launches the country's first budget airline on April 1, Jambojet, part of a growth strategy that includes new routes in Africa and Asia and the rapid expansion of its aircraft fleet. Other stock market climbers on Thursday included Co-operative Bank, which ended the session up 1.2 percent at 20.50 shillings per share. On Wednesday it reported a 9 percent rise in pretax profits and proposed a bonus share issue. Earlier in Thursday's session the bank's stock struck a record high of 21.00 shillings. In the currency market, the shilling was unmoved at 86.45/60 against the dollar and market players forecast it would continue trading within a narrow band. "We have seen very little activity from both the interbank and corporate (clients), an indicator that demand and supply could be well-matched," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 885 million shillings were traded, down from 982.2 million shillings traded a day earlier. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)