* Main share index up 0.2 percent, led higher by Safaricom

* Shilling edges higher, helped by tea, aid flows (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close)

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, April 9 Kenya's shilling gained on Wednesday from tea sales and aid-agency dollar inflows, while stocks edged higher, helped by telecoms firm Safaricom.

At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/60, a touch stronger than Tuesday's close of 86.55/65.

"We're seeing reduced (dollar) demand from importers, in line with the monthly cycle," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. "We're also seeing some good inflows from NGOs and tea (farmers)."

The central bank entered the money markets and used repurchase agreements to mop up 2.72 billion shillings of excess liquidity. Traders said sluggish lending by private banks and sustained foreign demand for Kenyan government securities contributed to the liquidity.

"Lending is rising, but it's cautious," Mutuku said earlier in the session.

The central bank drained a total 16.9 billion shillings on Monday and Tuesday. The bank's mop-up operations have helped lift the overnight lending rate, making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 10.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 4,892.70 points. Among the gainers was Safaricom.

The telecoms company closed 0.8 percent higher at 12.45 shillings a share. Analysts said investors were buying the stock in anticipation of healthy growth in its pretax profits for its full year ended March. Pretax profit rose 38 percent to 15.9 billion shillings for the first half, ending September.

"For Safaricom, they are to release their full-year 2013/14 results in May. From now I guess we will begin to see quite some activity around Safaricom," Daniel Kuyoh, research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said.

On the secondary markets, government bonds valued at 3.01 billion shillings were traded, compared with Tuesday's 3.24 billion shillings.

(Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Larry King)