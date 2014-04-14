UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
NAIROBI, April 14 Kenya's shilling was little changed on Monday against the dollar, but traders expected the currency to strengthen during the week as the central bank mops up liquidity and companies sell dollars to pay taxes.
Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.60/70 at 0801 GMT, from 86.55/65 on Friday.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has frequently drained liquidity over the past month after overnight borrowing rates tumbled. The falling overnight rate made it cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions and put pressure on the shilling.
By removing excess liquidity from the market, the central bank makes it more expensive to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn supports the shilling.
The central bank said on Monday that it intended to mop up 17 billion shillings ($196.08 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets during the day.
Last week the bank mopped up a total of 32.2 billion shillings.
"I expect the shilling to be slightly up this week on tax payments by corporates, who will be selling dollars, as well as the central bank's aggressive mopping up," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at the Kenya Commercial Bank.
"I see the shilling trading at 86.45/55 by end of the week," he said.
KES= KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF= 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES= KESX= KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=, CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
ECONAFRICA..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25
IndexSPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.