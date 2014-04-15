NAIROBI, April 15 Kenya's shilling weakened on Tuesday due to dollar demand from energy importers.

Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.95/87.05 by 0804 GMT, easing from 86.70/90 on Monday.

"The shilling has weakened slightly on account of energy sector dollar demand," Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said.

Traders say central bank liquidity mop-ups are easing some of the pressure on the shilling but it is not enough to fully offset excess liquidity weighing on the local currency.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has frequently drained liquidity over the past month after overnight dollar borrowing rates tumbled, making it cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions and putting pressure on the shilling.

By removing excess liquidity from the market, the CBK makes it more expensive to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn supports the shilling. The bank sought to mop up 8 billion shillings on Tuesday through repurchase agreements.

It bought 12 billion shillings through repurchase agreements on Monday compared with its target of 17 billion.

"The continuous liquidity drain by the central bank is only likely to slow the pace of the weakening," said Anene.

