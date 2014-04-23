* Shilling seen remaining under pressure * Banks lead winners on the bourse (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 23 Kenya's shilling firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday, helped by the central bank draining liquidity and dollar inflows from foreign investors buying a Treasury bond, traders said. "It came off a bit (due to the) central bank mop-ups of the shilling, and also ... there were some inflows, coming to settle the bond," said John Muli of African Banking Corporation. The weighted average yield on Kenya's five-year Treasury bond fell to 10.870 percent at a heavily subscribed sale on Wednesday, from 11.952 percent at a previous sale in November. The Central Bank of Kenya said it received bids worth 30.27 billion shillings ($347.53 million) for the 15 billion shillings worth of paper on offer. At the 1300 GMT market close, the shilling traded at 86.90/87.00 against Tuesday's close of 87.05/15. The central bank has repeatedly drained liquidity from the money market, making it more expensive to hold onto long dollar positions and shoring up the shilling. The local currency is 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar since the start of 2014. On Wednesday, the central bank absorbed 1.7 billion shillings. "The central bank's draining of excess liquidity might be the biggest contributor to stopping a bigger slide in the shilling," Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said. "We still feel the shilling remains vulnerable ... as (dollar) demand still outweighs supply," Anene said. Technical analysis of the shilling's 21-day and 50-day weighted moving averages indicate the currency will continue to weaken in the short term. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index barely moved, closing up 0.10 point at 4,904.66, points. Among the gainers, Equity Bank closed up 5.1 percent at 35.75 shillings, after earlier touching a five-month high of 36.25 shillings as it continued to be buoyed by robust results announced last week. Equity, which is Kenya's biggest lender by depositors, posted a 21 percent jump in pretax profit last week and said it would launch a telecoms services arm to grow its share in the fast-growing cell phone-based financial services market. "With their heavy investment in infrastructure, we see this as a potential revenue stream going forward to reduce their reliance on interest income," said Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital. Also rising were shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, which rose 1.6 percent to close at 48.50 shillings, while Co-operative Bank rose 0.1 percent to end at 21.50 shillings. "KCB and Co-op Bank are likely to attract investor demand prior to releasing their Q1 results," Rasugu said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 4.08 billion shillings were traded, up from 2.75 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)