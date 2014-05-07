* Dollar demand from energy firms pressures shilling * Weekend attacks in Nairobi and Mombasa hurt tourism (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, May 7 The Kenyan shilling eased slightly against the dollar on Wednesday due to demand for the U.S. currency from energy firms and traders expected it to remain pressured after weekend bomb attacks unnerved investors. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index edged higher. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling 87.00/10 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.95/87.05. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in a range of 86.80 to 87.50 in the coming days. "It's losing ground a bit on importer demand," said Julius Kiriinya, trader at African Banking Corporation, referring to energy firms seeking dollars. In the medium term, poor rainfall in parts of the country where most farming takes place is seen weighing on the currency. Bomb attacks at the weekend that killed at least seven in Nairobi and Mombasa are likely to hurt Kenya's already embattled tourism industry, putting further pressure on the shilling. "The sentiment of a stronger shilling is still hurt because of the recent terrorist attacks, and now we have failed rainfall which is going to hurt economic growth," Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said. Excess liquidity was also taking a toll, traders said. The central bank, which has regularly taken out excess liquidity from the market in recent weeks, mopped up 4 billion shillings from the money markets on Wednesday using repurchase agreements. The mop-ups make it relatively more expensive to hold long dollar positions, which in turn helps support the shilling. "In the near term, the odds are stacked against the local unit and we believe that, in the absence of any market-changing event, the greenback will trade well above the 87.00 psychological level," Commercial Bank of Africa said in its daily market report. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up a modest 3.37 points to close at 4,946.24 points. Helping lead the index higher were shares in telecoms firm Safaricom, with was up 0.8 percent to 12.90 shillings. Equity Bank was up 1.3 percent to close at 39.25 shillings a share. Analysts say the stock has been helped by its plans to open a telecoms services arm in a bid to increase its share of the market for mobile-phone-based financial services. Safaricom releases full year results on May 12. It has climbed in recent weeks in anticipation of higher pretax profits. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.34 billion shillings were traded, up from 250.1 million shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and Tom Heneghan)