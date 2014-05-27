NAIROBI May 27 Kenya's shilling tested
the psychologically important 88 per U.S. dollar level in early
Tuesday trading, turning market attention to the central bank,
which a day earlier said it was ready to defend the
under-pressure currency against volatility.
Traders said persistent demand for dollars from corporate
clients paying dividends to foreign shareholders and making
routine month-end payments were weighing on the shilling. On top
of that, a recent spate of bombings in the country has shaken
confidence in the local currency.
A convincing breach of the 88 level would likely herald
further weakening, said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
The Central Bank of Kenya signalled its intent to stem the
shilling's steady weakening by selling dollars on Friday and
then saying it had sufficient foreign reserves to cushion the
currency against shocks.
"They may come in and come in aggressively if they see
further weakness," Kinuthia said. "I expect them to be concerned
if they see us approaching the 88.50 level."
At 0730 GMT, commercial banks priced the shilling at
87.85/88.05, barely moved from Monday's close.
The central bank's governor, Njuguna Ndung'u, blamed
seasonal factors including the foreign dividend payments for
volatility in the currency market over the past two weeks. He
did not mention the security challenges facing the country.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Potter)