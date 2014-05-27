* Currency helped by talk of CBK selling dollars
* National's shares fall after bad debts jump
(Adds closing rate, shares)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, May 27 Kenya's shilling tested
the psychologically important 88 per dollar level on Tuesday but
failed to break it amid speculation the central bank was
intervening. Shares closed lower.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks
posted the shilling at 87.85/95, unchanged from the previous
day's close.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mopped up 4.27 billion
shillings from the market in repo and a further 220 million
shillings in term auction deposits during the trading day.
Lower liquidity in the money markets usually makes it
slightly more expensive for banks to short the shilling.
Traders said there was talk the central bank had also sold
dollars to banks during the session, helping to keep the
shilling steady.
Demand for dollars from corporate clients making routine
month-end payments were weighing on the shilling, at a time when
the tourism industry has been hit by a series of bomb and gun
attacks.
The shilling fell to a 2 1/2-year low last week before the
central bank intervened.
The bank signalled its intent to stem the volatility by
selling dollars on Friday and then saying it had sufficient
foreign reserves to cushion the currency against shocks.
In the equities market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
edged down by a quarter of a percentage point, to close
at 4,888.36 points.
National Bank of Kenya dropped 4.7 percent to close
at 30.25 shillings a share after it said its non-performing
loans jumped in the first quarter of this year.
The bank's pretax profit jumped 16 percent during the
period, but analysts were not pleased by the bad debts item.
"On the downside, however, total NPLs (non-performing loans)
rose 60.2 percent," said Standard Investment Bank in a research
note.
In the debt market, bonds worth 2.7 billion shillings were
traded, up from a volume of 1.02 billion in Monday's session.
