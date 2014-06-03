* Lower demand for dollars helps the shilling * Benchmark share index slips 0.3 percent (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, June 3 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday as the central bank mopped up liquidity, while the benchmark share index edged down. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/60 to the dollar against Friday's close of 87.85/95. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Traders said they expected the currency, which has lost about 1.7 percent against the dollar this year, to trade in the 87.20 to 88.00 range this week. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said demand by corporate clients for dollars at the end of the month had tapered off, easing pressure on the shilling. The central bank also offered support by mopping up 12.17 billion shillings ($139 million) in both repurchase agreements (repos) and term auction deposits. It had said it sought to absorb 15 billion shillings in excess liquidity. The bank has frequently absorbed excess liquidity from the market through repos in recent months, helping to curb volatility in the exchange rate by making it slightly more expensive to bet against the shilling. On the stock exchange, the main NSE-20 share index shed 0.3 percent to close at 4,866.71 points. Shares in mobile firm Safaricom, the day's most traded, fell 1 percent to close at 12.80 shillings, a level where they could find support, traders said. "It will hold steady at 12.50 to 13 shillings until books for the payment of the dividend close in September," said Ronald Lugalia, a research analyst at AIB Capital. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings were traded on Tuesday, up from a volume of 1.08 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)