* Weak economic data puts pressure on shilling * Stocks close higher, Housing Finance surges (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, July 1 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday, undermined by importer demand for dollars, amid concerns that the east African country's foreign exchange earners were flagging, while stocks rose, boosted by financial sector stocks. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.80/90 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 87.50/60. "There is (dollar) demand. The big corporates were in the market but there was no supply to match demand. There was energy, manufacturing, so no specific sector," John Njenga, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said. Traders said there were worries about dollar inflows after official data showed leading foreign exchange earners such as horticulture exports did not do well in the first quarter. On Monday, the statistics office said Kenya's economy grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter, slowing from 5.2 percent growth in the same period last year, due to sluggish growth in the agriculture sector and a drop in output from the hotel and restaurant sector. "On the back of the GDP numbers it (the currency) weakened ... there are reduced inflows from the key sectors that Kenya relies on, namely floriculture, horticulture and tourism." Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said. Traders said the shilling was likely to trade in the 87.50-88.00 per dollar range in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-Share Index was up 40.82 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 4,925.86 points. Top gainers included diversified financial services company British American (Britam), which said on Tuesday it planned to buy a 24.75 percent stake in mortgage provider Housing Finance, held by Equity Bank. Equity and Housing Finance also rose after the announcement. Britam closed the session up 9.3 percent at 21.75 shillings a share, after surging 21 percent to an all-time high of 24.00 shillings earlier in the day. Equity Bank jumped 2.2 percent to close at 47.00 shillings after rising 4.3 percent to an all-time high of 48.00 shillings earlier in the session. Housing Finance closed 9.3 percent higher at 46.75 shillings after rising 12.3 percent to a record high of 48.00 shillings in the earlier part of the day. "For Britam, given the announcement today, it's within their strategy to basically capture the entire value chain: property development," Ian Gachichio, research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said. Gachichio added that while Equity's shares were excited by the news of the share sale, they had also been rising in recent weeks on plans by the bank to roll out mobile telecoms services. "Equity Bank generally, it's been rallying because of foreign investor buying mainly because of the ... since they began announcing on their MVNO strategy," he said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.35 billion shillings were traded, compared with 8.51 billion shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)