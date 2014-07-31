* Main share index up a second day, lifted by banking stocks * Shilling shrugs off inflation data (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya's banking stocks pushed the main share index higher for a second consecutive day, while the shilling held steady. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was up 15.06 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 4,906.09 points. Among the index movers was KCB Bank Group, which earlier in the day posted a 16 percent rise in first-half 2013 pretax profits to 11.67 billion shillings ($133.07 million) KCB rose 0.9 percent to close at 54.50 shillings a share. "I think primarily it would be boosted by earnings. A lot of people had anticipated growth in profit so I think the... jump is quite convincing to justify the valuations as they are now," Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said. Also closing higher were shares in Equity Bank, which was up 0.6 percent to close at 45.25 shillings. Equity, which on Wednesday posted a 21 percent rise in pretax profit to 10.82 billion shillings, also said it would launch its telecoms services arm soon to gain market share in the fast-growing mobile phone-based financial services market. "For Equity, they (shares) might also be pushed up by the roll-out of the MVNO strategy, so a bit of speculation there keeping the price up, but the strength of the earnings is quite convincing as well to maintain the shareholder confidence," Rasugu said. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.80/90 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 87.70/90. Traders said the shilling was unmoved by a rise in the year-on-year inflation to 7.67 percent in July from 7.39 percent in the previous month. Traders had said a significant rise above 7.5 percent was likely to put pressure on the central bank to raise its benchmark lending rate. The government's aim is to keep inflation at 5 percent, plus or minus 2.5 percentage points in the medium term. Traders predicted the shilling, which has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar so far this year, would trade in the 87.50 to 88.00 range in coming days, a band it has stayed in for the past one and a half months. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 4.4 billion shillings were traded, compared with Wednesday's 2.72 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Raissa Kasolowsky)