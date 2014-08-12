NAIROBI Aug 12 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Tuesday as demand for dollars increased among
manufacturers, energy companies and banks covering their short
dollar positions.
At 0855 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.95/88.05 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
87.90/88.00.
"Manufacturers and energy players were in the market buying
dollars, as well as banks who had gone short," said Sheikh
Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.
The shilling has weakened since Friday, when banks started
buying the greenback after signs that a domestic funding crunch
was easing. Overnight interbank borrowing rates had risen over
the past two weeks, when the government delayed releasing funds
to departments and local authorities.
The central bank injected funds into the market from Tuesday
to Thursday last week to alleviate the crunch. .
Traders said there were scant inflows, with some dollar
sales of tea expected on Tuesday afternoon. Over-production has
kept tea prices subdued this year.
Traders forecast the shilling would tend to ease in coming
days and trade in a range between 87.80 and 88.10 against the
dollar.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
,................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Larry King)