NAIROBI Aug 14 The Kenyan shilling was
little changed on Thursday after dollar demand by companies
fizzled and dollar inflows remained scant, but traders said the
currency had a bias for easing.
At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.05/88.15 to the dollar from its closing level of 88.00/88.10
on Wednesday.
"Corporate demand has decreased and companies are not buying
at these levels, which is keeping the shilling from sliding
further," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.
Demand for dollars by banks to cover their short dollar
positions had also ebbed, he said.
Traders said dollar inflows from Kenya's weekly tea auction
have been scant, due to over-production which has kept tea
prices subdued for most of this year.
"There are some tea export inflows, but very small and they
are being absorbed so having no impact on the shilling," said
John Njenga, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The shilling has weakened since Friday, when banks started
buying the greenback after signs that a domestic funding crunch
was easing. Overnight interbank borrowing rates had risen over
the past two weeks, when the government delayed releasing funds
to departments and local authorities.
The central bank injected funds into the market from Tuesday
to Thursday last week to alleviate the crunch. .
Traders forecast the shilling was unlikely to break the
88.20 level against the dollar due to slack dollar buying.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)