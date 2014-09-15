(Refiled to correct error in text formatting)
* Shilling touches 32-month low on dollar buying
* Main share index up 0.26 pct
NAIROBI, Sept 15 The Kenyan shilling
touched a 32-month low on Monday, under pressure from dollar
buying by importers and lower hard currency inflows.
At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 88.90/89.00 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
88.80/88.90. The shilling had fallen to an intra-day low of
88.95/89.05 last seen in January 2012, Reuters data showed.
"The shilling lost on intensified dollar buying by mostly
telecommunications and manufacturing firms, and attempted to
breach the 89 mark to the dollar," said peter Njuguna, an
official at Kenya Commercial bank's treasury division.
"However, the decline attracted (dollar) sellers at around
the 89-level and the shilling recouped from a low of
88.95/89.05."
Traders said the shilling's fortunes would depend on whether
there would be sustained dollar buying or an intervention by the
central bank, to sell dollars into the market.
Traders said there was little dollar inflow from the tea and
tourism sectors, which are leading foreign exchange earners, to
meet increased demand from importers.
The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity
since last year. On Monday the bank drained excess liquidity for
the eighth trading session in a row. The action supports the
shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.
But traders said the mopping up action by the central bank
was unlikely to prevent the shilling falling further and some
said the central bank may resort to selling dollars to prop up
the shilling.
Other traders said the bank would only sell dollars if the
shilling's fall was caused by speculative trade rather than
fundamentals, arguing that the local currency was on the back
foot owing to low dollar inflows against rising dollar buying.
In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the
market after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was
its lowest level since December 2011.
Traders said they expected the shilling, which has lost
about 2.6 percent against the dollar so far this year, would
trade in the 88.60 to 89.10 range this week.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was up 13.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at
5,182.98 points.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 350
million shillings ($3.94 million) were traded, down from 899.6
million shillings traded on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 88.9000 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by James Macharia and George Obulutsa; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)