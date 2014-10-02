* Stocks close lower on investment firms * Shilling firms; worries persist over no EU deal (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 2 Kenya's shilling edged higher on Thursday on light hard currency inflows while dollar demand tapered off and falling share prices for investment firms drove stocks slightly lower. The local currency of East Africa's biggest economy closed at 89.20/89.30 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 89.25/45, having reached an intraday high of 88.90/89.10. "We saw some inflows from NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and horticulture. I believe they played a big part in supporting the shilling," said John Njenga, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. Despite the gains, the shilling is expected to stay under pressure with hard currency inflows taking a beating after Kenyan officials failed to meet a Sept. 30 deadline to broker a new preferential export deal with the European Union. The deal allowed horticulture products duty free access to the EU, but they may now have to pay taxes, which will likely lead to reduced exports and foreign exchange inflows. Dealers forecast the shilling would trade in the 89.00 to 89.50 range versus the dollar in the coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 17.89 points or 0.34 percent lower at 5,249.65 points, weakened by falling Centum Investment and British American Investments shares. Centum closed 7.5 percent lower at 61.50 shillings a share after a government contract it won as part of a consortium to build a 1,000 MW coal fired power plant on Kenya's coast was challenged in court by rival bidders who had lost out. "That's when it started dipping," said Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. British American fell 5 percent to close at 33.00 shillings, hit by profit-taking following gains earlier this week. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 946.7 million shillings ($10.60 million) were traded, down from 4.31 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.3000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Machariaand Crispian Balmer)