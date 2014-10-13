(Adds closing levels, quotes, background)
By Portia Crowe
NAIROBI, Oct 13 A seven percent surge in KenGen
lifted Kenyan shares on Monday as the country's main
electricity producer added more geothermal power to the national
grid, while the shilling currency held steady.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.6 percent or 30.81
points, to close at 5,311.27.
Silha Rasugu, a research analyst at Ghengis Capital, said
state-owned KenGen had added 210 megawatts of geothermal power
to the national grid. The grid's existing generation capacity
stood at about 1,664MW, with geothermal energy accounting for
158MW.
"That's quite a significant improvement," Rasugu said,
noting that investors were trading on anticipated good news.
Kenya wants to add 5,000 MW to the national grid by 2017.
KenGen, which is expected to release its earnings results
this week, rose 6.9 percent to close at 12.40 shillings.
However, Rasugu said the capacity boost which took place in
July and September would not appear in this year's financial
results because the 2014 financial year ended in June.
Kenya's main index was also boosted by a rebound in British
American Investments (Britam) shares. The investment group's
stock declined about 8 percent both on Thursday and Friday last
week but jumped 9 percent on Monday to close at 30 shillings.
Britam's shares took a tumble last week when the
investment firm lost a bid to be the lead transaction advisers
to Acorn Group in multi-billion shilling real estate projects.
However, analysts say Britam's stock is trading on a
speculative basis and point out that the company, which owns a
25 percent stake in the real estate firm, will still profit from
that investment when Acorn's real estate projects are completed.
On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
89.15/89.25 to the dollar, slightly weaker than Friday's close
of 89.10/89.20 but in a tight range of 89.00 to 89.30.
Traders said demand for dollars slowed mid-month but was
expected to pick up later in October as importers and
manufacturers start paying their monthly import bills.
Edwin Mathenge, Head of Treasury at Chase Bank, said the
shilling rose early on Monday due to "excess liquidity" and
Kenya's central bank sought to mop up 15 billion
shillings($168.26 million).
The bank regularly uses repurchase agreements (repo) and
term auction deposits to manage liquidity in the market, lending
support to the shilling by making it slightly more expensive for
banks to hold dollars.
(1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Portia Crowe and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen
Jorgic and Gareth Jones)