(Updates with stock moves) By Portia Crowe NAIROBI, Oct 21 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as investors sought local currency before the auction of a government infrastructure bond on Wednesday. Stocks inched lower. The shilling closed at 88.85/88.95 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 89.10/89.20. Monday was a public holiday and markets were closed. "The biggest factor this week will be expected bond flows," said a currency trader at a leading commercial bank. Kenya will auction a 12-year infrastructure bond on Wednesday. The proceeds will be used to fund transport, energy and water projects, the central bank said last week. Traders expect the tax break that the bond offers to ensure good demand. Unlike ordinary Treasury bonds, infrastructure bonds are exempt from withholding tax. The shilling could strengthen throughout the week as dollars flow in ready to settle bond purchases next Monday, traders said. The central bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 19 billion shillings ($214 million) in excess liquidity, using repurchase agreements (repo) and term auction deposits. By reducing liquidity, the bank helps to strengthen the shilling by making it relatively costly to hold onto long dollar positions. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.4 percent or 20.70 points to close at 5,259.18 points. British-American Investments Co. (Britam) led shares lower, falling 5.3 percent to 26.75 shillings. Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said Britam's price has been falling for the past week and a half, since the investment firm lost a bid to be the lead transaction advisers to Acorn Group in multi-billion shilling real estate projects. "Investors might have seen that the stock is going down, so people might have chosen to book in minimum capital gains for fear that it will actually go further down," Achieng said. She said the drop was driven by sentiment rather than fundamental factors. In the debt market, bonds worth 705 million shillings ($7.9 million) were traded, down from a volume of 1.4 billion shillings in the previous day's session. (1 US dollar = 88.8000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Portia Crowe; Editing by Edith Honan/Ruth Pitchford)