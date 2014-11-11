* Shilling tests 90 level against dollar * KCB shares lifted by positive results (Updates with shilling, stocks close) NAIROBI, Nov 11 The Kenyan shilling touched a three-year low on Tuesday as importers, companies and banks bought dollars against sparse hard currency inflows, while stocks rose. The shilling closed at 89.95/90.05 to the dollar against Monday's close of 89.75/85, having hit an intra-day low of 90.00/90.10, its lowest level since November 2011. The Kenyan currency has weakened by about 4.1 percent against the dollar this year, mainly due to a slump in hard currency inflows from tourism following Islamist attacks. Inflows of dollars from tea exports have also dwindled owing to weaker prices caused by a global glut of the commodity. Traders said on Tuesday there were concerns the shilling could weaken even further if the central bank does not sell dollars in the market. The central bank has regularly drained excess liquidity from the money markets in recent months, making it relatively costlier to hold on to long dollar positions, which should help strengthen the shilling. The bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 10 billion shillings ($111.17 million) in excess liquidity, after a similar action on Monday when it sought to mop up 20 billion. "The expectation in the market is that the central bank would intervene, but without any action from them people were confident to test the 90 level," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "The mop-ups are not adequate to keep the shilling from falling, only direct sales of dollars in the market will do." In the stock market, the blue-chip NSE-20 index rose 39.99 points or 0.8 percent to 5,098.40 points. Among the gainers was Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB , whose shares rose 3 percent to 55 shillings after the lender reported a 17 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year. "We still believe the stock is underpriced. Our model suggests fair value of 60.73 shillings a share ... Our investment case is informed by solid asset growth," said Old Mutual Securities in a research note. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.3 billion shillings were traded, slightly up from the previous day's 2 billion. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.9500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Holmes)