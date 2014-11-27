* Shilling seen trading in a tight band * Safaricom hits record high, helps all-share index climb (Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, Nov 27 Kenyan shares rose on Thursday, helped by big gains in a handful of blue chip names, while the shilling held near three-year lows. The all-share index rose 0.46 percent to close at 163.77 points, reflecting the impact of gains among a number of large companies. "The story at the NSE is the strength in the big caps like Safaricom which has closed at a new record today," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst. Telecom operator Safaricom closed at 13.90 shillings a share, from the previous day's close of 13.60 shillings, as investors rewarded it for signing a key IT contract with the government. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 90.15/20 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's closing level of 90.10/20. "For now the shilling is stable, and is likely to trade rangebound unless the central bank sells dollars again," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. Mehran said the shilling was heading into the "holiday blues" in December, with trade expected to be light in the first two weeks and taper off in the second half of the month, barring any huge and unforeseen dollar buying or selling. Traders said the shilling would trade in a range of 90 to 90.50 in the coming days. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.5 billion shillings were traded, sharply higher than the previous day's 1.2 billion. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by James Macharia and Duncan Miriri)