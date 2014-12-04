* Importer demand to put shilling under pressure * Safaricom up as telecoms firm launches 4G services (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 4 The Kenyan shilling held steady around three-year lows on Thursday but was seen weakening on importer dollar demand barring support from the central bank. Stocks rose. The shilling closed at 90.25/35 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 90.20/30. The central bank mopped up a total 2.47 billion shillings in excess liquidity during the session using repurchase agreements. "We think that mop up didn't really have an effect," Joshua Anene, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said. Anene said there was still underlying dollar demand in the market, mainly from the energy sector. The central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to banks just before the market closed on Wednesday, traders said, helping to lift the shilling from its intraday low of 90.40/50. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 1.1 percent or 58.51 points to close at 5,169.88 points. Telecoms firm Safaricom was among the gainers, rising 2.4 percent to close at 14.55 shillings. At one point its shares touched a record high of 14.70 shillings. The firm on Thursday launched commercial 4G telecom services to increase data revenues. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 3.05 billion shillings ($33.80 million) were traded, up from 917.6 million shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 90.2500 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia)