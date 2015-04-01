* Shilling down from spill-over dollar demand
* Safaricom, Kenya Power losses pulled stock market down
(Adds market close, stocks and bonds)
NAIROBI, April 1 Kenya's shilling
weakened on Wednesday on pent-up dollar demand from the energy
sector but could receive support from inflows targeting a bond
sale.
Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak.
At market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
92.50/60 to the dollar against Tuesday's close of 92.40/50.
A trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya said some firms
had placed their dollar orders in late March, and said the
shilling fell "on the back of demand that spilled over from last
month and ahead of the long weekend."
Traders said most firms are keen to buy dollars before
Thursday, as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday
and Monday for public holidays.
The trader predicted the shilling would trade around the
92.50 to 93 levels against the dollar next week.
"There might be a level of panic buying above the 92.50
levels," he said.
A second trader said an upcoming infrastructure bond should
lend support to the shilling.
Kenya's central bank has invited bids for a 12-year
infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($271
million) in a tap sale.
"Flows from the bond might slow the weakening," said Chris
Muiga, a trader at the National Bank of Kenya.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index fell 7.62 points to close at 5,240.53.
Safaricom, Kenya's top telecoms operator and the
biggest stock on the bourse by market capitalisation, lost 0.05
shillings to close at 17 shillings per share.
Also losing ground was Kenya Airways, whose stock
fell 0.10 shillings to 8.10 shillings per share.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.59
billion shillings were traded, barely changed from 2.60 billion
shillings on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)