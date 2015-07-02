* Traders eye central bank action as shilling weakens * Uchumi, Williamson Tea stocks among losers (Adds market close) NAIROBI, July 2 The Kenyan shilling weakened to a new low on Thursday, with traders wary of central bank action to support the local currency, while stocks fell for a second straight day. At close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 99.50/70 to the dollar - a level last seen in October 2011 - weaker than Wednesday's close of 99.30/40. The central bank was expected to protect the shilling from weakening beyond the 100 level, traders said. "The outlook will mainly depend on what the central bank does," said a trader at a major commercial bank. "So far, we have seen mop-ups, but this has gone to slowing down the pace of depreciation, as opposed to stopping it." Liquidity in the money market had increased in the last few days, accelerating the shilling's downward momentum, although the central bank tried to slow it by seeking to mop up huge amounts of cash through repurchase agreements. The bank sought to mop up 21 billion shillings ($212 million) from the market on Thursday. Mopping up liquidity makes it a bit more expensive for people to bet against the shilling. The central bank has on a number of occasions this year sold an unspecified amount of dollars to support the shilling. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down 18.82 points to close at 4,839.60 points. Among the losers were Uchumi Supermarket, which was down 0.10 shillings per share to close at 8.75 shillings, while Williamson Tea Kenya fell 19 shillings to close at 347 shillings per share. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.96 billion shillings ($20 million) were traded, compared with 556.9 million shillings in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 99.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)