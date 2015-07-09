NAIROBI, July 9 Kenya's shilling weakened
on Thursday amid demand for dollars from energy and
telecommunications companies, though inflows from
non-governmental organisations offered it some support, traders
said.
At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.50/70 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
100.35/45.
"It's demand and supply. Supply is mostly from NGOs; demand
is the usual culprits - energy, telecom and manufacturers," said
a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
The trader said the shilling touched 100.80/90 earlier in
the session, a 3 1/2-year low last seen in October 2011, before
regaining some ground.
The shilling has been under sustained pressure heading
towards a record low around 107, caused by dwindling tourism
revenues, a widening current account deficit and a stronger
dollar on global markets.
Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving
averages suggested the shilling would stay on a weakening trend
in the near term.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)