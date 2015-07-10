NAIROBI, July 10 Kenya's shilling weakened to a new 3 1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by dollar demand from telecoms, manufacturing and energy sectors and banks covering short positions, traders said.

At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.15/35 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 100.75/85. It is trading at a level last seen in October 2011. (Reporting by George Obulutsa)