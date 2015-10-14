* Stocks near three-year low * Shilling barely moved (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 14 Kenya's main share index shed 2.6 percent to close at a new three-year low, hurt by investors dropping banking stocks after news the central bank has taken over the management of a commercial bank. The shilling was steady. The main Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index lost 102.86 points to close at 3,875.84 points, nearing a level last hit on Sept. 10, 2012, when it closed at 3,860.41. Stock analysts said investors were reacting to news that the central bank had put privately-owned Imperial Bank into receivership and would investigate possible "malpractices". The central bank said on Wednesday the Imperial Bank incident "does not present a systemic concern for the sector", noting the lender represented just 1.8 percent of Kenya's banking system. "It is more of a knee jerk reaction than a fundamental issue," Daniel Kuyoh, investment analyst at Alpha Africa Asset Managers, said. "We expect this to normalise in the next few trading sessions." Equity Bank was down 8 percent to end at 40 shillings a share, while Standard Chartered Bank fell 2.9 percent to 200 shillings and Kenya Commercial Bank shed 4.7 percent to close at 40.25 shillings. At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.20/30 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 103.25/35. Traders said whatever dollar demand there was in the market had been well-matched by supply. They expected the shilling to trade in the 102.80 to 103.60 range in the next few days. The shilling, which has lost 12 percent against the dollar so far this year, has firmed in the past months due to dollar inflows from offshore investors attracted by interest rates of more than 20 percent on government Treasury bills. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.23 billion shillings were traded, up from 511.50 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)