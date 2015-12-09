NAIROBI, Dec 9 The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday supported by inflows from Kenyans living abroad and foreign investors buying an infrastructure bond. At 0655 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 101.90/102.00, barely moved from the previous day's close of 101.95/102.05. "There is subdued demand for dollars and there are seasonal flows for the festive season and into the infrastructure bond on sale," said a trader at a commercial bank. "It will be stronger in the short-term." Kenyans living abroad usually return for the holidays, carrying hard currency. The central bank is scheduled to auction an infrastructure bond worth up to 30 billion shillings on Wednesday. The bond is popular with investors because it is exempt from taxes. After plunging close to an all-time low in September at 106.80 to the dollar, the shilling has traded in a band of roughly 102.00 to 102.50 since early November. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Heavens)