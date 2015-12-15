(Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, Dec 15 Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, with traders saying dollar demand from oil companies and other general importers was expected to put pressure in coming days. At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.20/30, compared with Monday's close of 102.15/25. "We have seen good demand from all sectors, mainly oil guys buying dollars and general importers. I think we expect this rush to go on until the end of the week," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. "So there will be good demand for dollars which will keep pressure, though the market might not be able to go higher (weaker) because of the overhanging (prospect of) central bank intervention." The shilling has been trading in a narrow range of 102.00-102.50 for weeks as importer dollar demand keeps it from appreciating beyond 102.00 and the prospect of central bank intervention keeps it from weakening past 102.50. Traders said many firms have been treading cautiously before Wednesday's U.S. rate decision. If the Federal Reserve raises rates, it would put pressure on emerging market currencies as investors sell riskier assets. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 19.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 3,987.57 points. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.01 billion shillings were traded, up from 896.85 million shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)