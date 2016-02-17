(Adds market closing data) NAIROBI, Feb 17 Kenya's shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by weak demand for the U.S. currency. At the official market close of 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.75/85 to the dollar, the same as Tuesday's close. "There was minimal activity today. People are being cautious and there was no huge (dollar) demand," said a senior trader at one commercial bank. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 25.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 3,815.40 points. Telecoms firm Safaricom, the bourse's biggest stock by market capitalisation, gained 1 percent to close at 15.70 shilling. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)