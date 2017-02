NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenya's shilling rallied 1.8 percent at the market's open on Wednesday, as banks sold dollars a day after central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by a record 550 basis points to 16.5 percent.

At 0607 GMT, the shilling was posted at 96.40/60 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 98.00/50, and traders said they expected it to firm further during the session. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)