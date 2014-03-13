NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it was in the money market to mop up 10 billion shillings ($115.67 million) in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements.

By mopping up liquidity, the bank makes it relatively costlier to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps strengthen the shilling.

