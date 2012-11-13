BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Nov 13 Kenya's central bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 2 billion shillings ($23.39 million) in excess liquidity from the market via repurchase agreements (repos).
The bank has been using repos most of this year to take out liquidity and support the shilling which is 0.3 percent weaker than the dollar in the year-to-date.
On Monday, the central bank which intended to mop up 7.5 billion shillings, received bids worth 31.69 billion shillings accepting 7.5 billion shillings at 9.12 percent.
($1 = 85.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.