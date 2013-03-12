NAIROBI, March 12 Kenya's main share index surged 4 percent to a new 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday as investors bought into stocks on the second session of trading after a peaceful conclusion of the presidential election.

The main NSE-20 share index rallied to 4,985.91 points, a level last touched in July 22, 2008, lifted by shares in Kenyan main power producer, KenGen and Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers.

"Activity is upbeat, backed by a return of foreigners and institutional investors as confidence improves after the elections," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. (Reporting By Kevin Mwanza, editing by Drazen Jorgic)