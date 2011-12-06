* Shilling weighed by oil, telecom sector demand
* Seen firming on remittances, tourism inflows
* Bargain hunters slow down stocks 4-week fall
(Recast with markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 6 The Kenya shilling
edged down against the dollar on Tuesday on a burst of dollar
demand from the oil and telecom sectors, but traders expected it
to firm in coming days helped by remittances and tourism
inflows.
The shilling has gained 16.4 percent from a record low of
107 to the dollar on Oct. 11 after the central bank swung to an
aggressive monetary tightening stance, ramping up its key
lending rate by 11 percentage points in four sittings to 18
percent.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 89.45/65 against the dollar, slightly weaker than
Monday's close of 89.35/55.
"There was some demand from usual suspects in the oil and
telecoms sector pushing the shilling to above 90. But that was
short-lived, as banks cutting long (dollar) positions pulled it
back," said a trader at a commercial bank.
Charts showed dollar support at 89. If it breached that, the
88.20 level would come into play, traders said.
Traders said they expected the shilling to be supported by
dollar inflows from the remittances of Kenyans living abroad and
from the tourism sector, which has its peak season in December.
Remittances are the fourth-largest source of foreign
exchange in east Africa's biggest economy, after revenue from
tea, horticulture and tourism, and are expected to hit a record
high this year after surpassing 2010's full year total of $641.9
million by September.
"We could see the shilling gain mainly due to diaspora flows
and tourism, coupled with a lack of importers' orders this
holiday period," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial
Bank of Africa, told Reuters.
At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share
Index was barely changed, down 0.07 percent to 3,070.36
points, slowing a four-week slide.
"The recent tumble in share prices seems to have attracted
bargain hunters, who are taking advantage of the low prices to
accumulate," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika
Investment Bank.
"But the trend remains bearish to the end of the year."
Kenyan stocks have lost more than a third of their value
this year amid soaring inflation and a weak shilling. They have
tumbled 12 percent since Nov. 4 as interest rates soared when
the central bank raised its key lending rate.
Shares in leading telecoms provider Safaricom,
fell 1.75 percent to a two-and-half-year low of 2.75 shillings
as foreign investors dumped riskier assets on euro zone debt
concerns.
In the fixed-income market, corporate and government bonds
worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.5 million) were traded, up from
791.7 million shillings on Monday.
(Editing by Barry Malone)