* Shilling weighed by oil, telecom sector demand

* Seen firming on remittances, tourism inflows

* Bargain hunters slow down stocks 4-week fall (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 6 The Kenya shilling edged down against the dollar on Tuesday on a burst of dollar demand from the oil and telecom sectors, but traders expected it to firm in coming days helped by remittances and tourism inflows.

The shilling has gained 16.4 percent from a record low of 107 to the dollar on Oct. 11 after the central bank swung to an aggressive monetary tightening stance, ramping up its key lending rate by 11 percentage points in four sittings to 18 percent.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.45/65 against the dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 89.35/55.

"There was some demand from usual suspects in the oil and telecoms sector pushing the shilling to above 90. But that was short-lived, as banks cutting long (dollar) positions pulled it back," said a trader at a commercial bank.

Charts showed dollar support at 89. If it breached that, the 88.20 level would come into play, traders said.

Traders said they expected the shilling to be supported by dollar inflows from the remittances of Kenyans living abroad and from the tourism sector, which has its peak season in December.

Remittances are the fourth-largest source of foreign exchange in east Africa's biggest economy, after revenue from tea, horticulture and tourism, and are expected to hit a record high this year after surpassing 2010's full year total of $641.9 million by September.

"We could see the shilling gain mainly due to diaspora flows and tourism, coupled with a lack of importers' orders this holiday period," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, told Reuters.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, down 0.07 percent to 3,070.36 points, slowing a four-week slide.

"The recent tumble in share prices seems to have attracted bargain hunters, who are taking advantage of the low prices to accumulate," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

"But the trend remains bearish to the end of the year."

Kenyan stocks have lost more than a third of their value this year amid soaring inflation and a weak shilling. They have tumbled 12 percent since Nov. 4 as interest rates soared when the central bank raised its key lending rate.

Shares in leading telecoms provider Safaricom, fell 1.75 percent to a two-and-half-year low of 2.75 shillings as foreign investors dumped riskier assets on euro zone debt concerns.

In the fixed-income market, corporate and government bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.5 million) were traded, up from 791.7 million shillings on Monday.

($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Barry Malone)