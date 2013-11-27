NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenya's president vetoed a bill
on Wednesday that would have imposed fines and restrictions on
journalists, saying it was unconstitutional, the first time he
has used his power to reject legislation.
Lawmakers voted the bill through this month, triggering an
outcry from opposition groups and the media, who said it would
stunt democracy in a country which enjoys broad press freedoms.
A day later, President Uhuru Kenyatta, told journalists he
would make sure their rights were protected and on Wednesday he
sent the bill back to parliament, his office said.
"The President recommended that some of the sections be
deleted and changes be made to the Bill to reflect the
constitutional threshold," the presidency said.
Critics say rules laid down in the bill would curb
investigative reports on corruption that plagues Kenyan public
life and some media groups threatened to go to court to block
it.
The bill set up a tribunal that would have drawn up and
enforced a code of conduct for journalists.
Breaking that code would have left reporters facing fines of
up to 1 million Kenyan shillings ($11,500) - or 20 million
shillings for media outlets.
It would have also forced Kenyan outlets to get at least 45
per cent of their content and advertising from local providers,
a move media executives worried would have hurt revenue.
($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)