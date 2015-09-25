NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenyan
journalists who reported on their country's worst outbreak of
inter-ethnic violence, which killed more than 1,000 people
following a disputed 2007 election, remain traumatised,
researchers said on Friday.
The Royal Society of Medicine said it was the first major
study of the emotional well-being of journalists covering
violent events in Africa, although half of the continent's
countries are either at war or have recently experienced it.
"Post election violence was experienced firsthand as
neighbour turned on neighbour, communities were destroyed and
the media in some cases became the focus of mob rage," said the
study in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine Open.
"The deeply traumatic nature of this exposure to violence is
highlighted by the fact that seven years on from the rioting and
mayhem, prominent symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and
anxiety remain."
The study, based on questionnaires completed by 57
journalists at two major Kenyan news organisations, found that
reporters who covered Kenya's 2007/8 post-election violence had
moderate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),
particularly those who had been wounded on the job.
Symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares or unwanted
intrusive recollections, coupled with difficulties
concentrating, hypervigilance, insomnia and irritability.
Only seven out of 23 journalists caught up in the
post-election violence received counselling, the study found,
calling on Kenyan and African news organisations to routinely
offer counselling to such staff.
"The outcome may have been very different had more
journalists received help," it said.
Only 23 percent of respondents had been offered counselling
while 19 percent had been injured at work.
The lifetime prevalence of PTSD in journalists who have
worked for over a decade in conflict zones approaches that of
combat veterans, earlier studies by lead researcher, Anthony
Feinstein, Professor of Psychiatry at Canada's University of
Toronto, have shown.
This is more than five times higher than among the general
population.
In contrast to the trauma caused by post-election violence,
journalists were largely unaffected by the 2013 attack on
Westgate Mall by al Shabaab militants.
"The primary reason for this is likely to have been their
proximity to danger," the study said.
"The Westgate attack, whilst highly lethal, given the 67
fatalities, largely unfolded behind barriers erected by the
police and army."
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Katie Nguyen. (Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org))