NAIROBI, Sept 8 The Kenyan High court ordered South African company, Cortec Mining to stop prospecting for minerals at Mrima Hill near the southern port city of Mombasa, the Daily Nation reported on Thursday.

A High Court judge granted the temporary injunction after an activist group said the area was a "gazetted forest and nature reserve".

The plaintiffs said Mrima Hill was considered a sacred site for Digo people, an ethnic group based near southern Kenya.

The daily said Cortec Mining has invested 13.5 billion shillings ($143.7 million) in the Kwale mining project. It was not clear what minerals the company is prospecting. ($1 = 93.950 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia)