By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Sept 27 A new mining bill and a
nationwide aerial survey of Kenya will boost the country's
nascent mining sector and act as a catalyst for foreign
investment, Kenya's minister for environment and natural
resources said on Thursday.
The east African nation's mining sector has been neglected
by successive governments since independence from Britain in
1963, with foreign companies put off by poor infrastructure and
an outdated legal framework.
But a surge in global commodity prices and investor appetite
for new frontier markets has revived interest in Kenya's mining
potential, although few foreign companies have actually invested
significant sums in its mines.
Chirau Ali Mwakwere, minister of environment and natural
resources, said the new Geology, Minerals and Mining draft bill,
which replaces the 1940 Mining Act, was designed to revitalise
the sector and incentivise foreign companies.
He warned, however, that the government will want a larger
slice of any profits from mineral exportation.
"Hitherto, it has been sort of lopsided in favour of
investors. The government was barely getting 5 percent of the
profits that they were making," Mwakwere said.
The minister said he expected the new bill to be tabled in
parliament by the end of 2012, a timetable some mining
executives say is overly ambitious.
Australia's Base Resources will start extracting
rutile, zircon and ilmenite next year at Kenya's first
large-scale mine, the $300 million Kwale mineral sands project.
London-listed African Barrick Gold meanwhile said
in July that it was acquiring a licence to prospect for gold in
western Kenya.
The government is also in the process of awarding mining
rights to its coal blocks in the eastern part of the country.
Under the new draft bill, the government will create the
Kenya Mining Corporation (KEMCO), a government agency which will
be responsible for investment in the mining sector.
Most of Kenya's mines remain small-scale projects, and
Mwakwere said his ministry has asked the central government to
authorise a country-wide aerial survey to map out and assess
potential mineral resources.
"Kenya is largely under-explored and this whole mineral
potential is still unknown," he said.
The aerial surveys will cost Kenya - which has a surface
area of 580,000 square kilometres - around 15 billion shillings
($176.00 million) to complete, Mwakwere said.