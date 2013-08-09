MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 9 Kenya's mining minister
denied allegations of corruption on Friday that were levelled
against him by the Kenyan subsidiary of Canadian-listed miner
Pacific Wildcat Resources.
Mining Secretary Najib Balala this week unexpectedly raised
royalties on minerals and revoked certain mining licences,
including Cortec Mining Kenya's permit. He said the move was to
ensure Kenya got a bigger share of earnings from its nascent
mining sector.
A senior Cortec official said earlier on Friday Balala had
demanded 80 million shillings ($916,900) in order for Cortec to
keep its licences for the exploration of niobium near the
country's Indian Ocean coast.
Balala called the official's comments unfounded.
"We knew that when we take such actions for the better of
Kenya ... (the) forces of corruption would hit back," Balala
told a news conference in the port city of Mombasa.
Balala said on Monday that there had been complaints over
the issuance of permits during the first six months of the year,
a transition period when some ministers from the old government
quit their positions and parliament was dissolved.
On Friday, Jacob Juma, one of the firm's directors, said a
senior official from the mines ministry had informed Cortec
Balala was demanding 80 million shillings. It was not clear when
the alleged demand was made.
"We called the minister on his mobile phone and put him on
loud speaker and I overheard the minister demanding 80 million
shillings," Jacob Juma, the director of Cortec Mining Kenya,
told reporters. "He asked that I see him at his house."
Niobium is used to make alloys for jet engines and to
strengthen steel.