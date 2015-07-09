NAIROBI, July 9 Kenya's new mining law, which will give the government a 10 percent stake in new projects and aim to spur growth of the sector, should be in place in September, the minister in charge of the plan told Reuters.

Kenya exports titanium, fluorspar and manganese and has reserves of coal, niobium and rare earths, but mining currently accounts for less than 1 percent of its economic output.

"We believe we have the resources and every day we are discovering new resources," mining minister Najib Balala said in his Nairobi office, adding the government was eager to put in place the "right framework."

The mining law was approved by the national assembly last year and is now awaiting approval by the senate.

It sets the average rate of royalties to the government for various minerals at 6 percent, with miners paying a lower rate when they process the minerals locally.

It also gives the government a 10 percent share, known as free carry interest, for projects that meet yet-to-be determined minimum investment thresholds.

"It is not about getting dividends and profits ..., but for us to hold the hands of that investor to make sure the project succeeds," Balala said.

Firms will also be required to sell 20 percent of their shares on the Nairobi bourse to raise capital and spread the ownership among Kenyans.

The minister said the government was close to sealing a deal with China's Exim Bank for the funding of a $67 million airborne survey to map Kenya's mineral wealth.

The 30-month survey will be carried out by Chinese firms with Kenya appointing an independent panel to oversee the quality of the results from the primary data.

Britain, which along with Australia has agreed to contribute experts to that panel, is funding another project to craft Kenya's 20 year mining strategy, Balala said. Consultancy firm McKinsey will lead the project.

Kenya has bid to host an Africa mining development centre being sponsored by the African Union and it also wants to set up a regional minerals and metals exchange over the long run.

Balala said government revenue from mining rose to 1.35 billion shillings ($13.43 million) in the year ended June, compared with 21 million shillings in 2012 before the ministry was created.

($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings)