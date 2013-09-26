LONDON, Sept 26 The attack claimed by Somali
Islamist militants on a Nairobi shopping mall is "credit
negative" and will hit Kenya's growth and fiscal revenues,
particularly from tourism, rating agency Moody's said on
Thursday.
"We expect this high profile attack to be credit negative
and will adversely (affect) Kenya's growth and fiscal revenues,
most directly through its effect on tourism, which accounts for
12.5 percent of GDP, 7.4 percent of investment and 11 percent of
total employment," Moody's said in a note.
Moody's said it saw no effect on foreign direct investment,
the country's planned debut international bond, or multilateral
donor financing for infrastructure projects.
Moody's rates Kenya at B1 with a stable outlook.