* Says construction material prices up 40 pct

* Says debt financing not an option due to high rates

* Speculators drive land prices up

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance said on Tuesday that shilling depreciation was slowing the flow of real estate developments and could hurt the industry as construction materials costs rise.

The Kenyan shilling has depreciated 28 percent this year and inflation rose to 16.67 percent in August, undermining the growth outlook for east Africa's biggest economy.

Housing Finance, the only listed dedicated mortgage financier in Kenya, said construction materials had risen by some 40 percent due to inflation and a weakening currency.

"The current exchange rates are quite worrying. We are beginning to see developers slow down on their projects," Managing Director Frank Ireri told reporters.

Returns from real estate investment in Kenya, which outpaced those from investments in stocks and fixed securities over the last decade, are expected to slow this year due to the high cost of construction materials.

Ireri said Housing Finance would not be considering any debt financing from the market for expansion because it considered interest rates too high.

Yields in Kenyan government short-term securities have jumped this year as the Treasury borrows to plug the government's fiscal budget deficit and investors seek higher yields to hedge their returns against rising inflation.

"We are not going to go out (for debt) until the markets stabilise. The market may ask for at least 15 percent and that is too high for us," Ireri said.

Housing Finance raised 7 billion shillings ($68.56 million)last October in a bond that offered a fixed-rate return and a floating rate.

The bond was the first tranche of a seven-year term note aimed at raising 10 billion shillings to help the firm seize opportunities offered by huge demand for houses thanks to a growing middle class.

Ireri said there could be a bubble developing in land prices fuelled by speculators and this was likely to affect the growth of the construction industry in Kenya.

"I see a bubble potential in land prices. I see land prices going a bit ballistic. If someone buys half an acre at 25 million shillings, that's a bit of an emotional investment. There is a lot of speculation in land right now," he said.

($1 = 102.100 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Helen Massy-Beresford)