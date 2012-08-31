NAIROBI Aug 31 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported on Friday that pretax profit for its full year ended June fell by a third to 1.76 billion shillings ($20.89 million), hurt by lower production.

The grower and the miller of the sweetener said it produced 172,614 tonnes of sugar during the period, down from 235,812 tonnes in the previous year. ($1 = 84.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)